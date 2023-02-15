‘Cornelia Street’ Tries to Save a Special Piece of New York City

Ahron R. Foster

Scott Pask’s set is the prettiest of the New York theater year so far: in the basement space that is Atlantic Theater Company’s Stage 2, the audience is facing the warmly imagined confines of Marty’s Café, the Greenwich Village setting for Cornelia Street (through March 5), with its simple bar, little wooden tables, and handsome, suspended lights. This space is a threatened one because of the combined forces of gentrification, rising rents, and the all-too-familiar premium on New York real estate, but Pask has made it inviting and established-feeling—a joint where everyone knows your name.

The musical contains not just general echoes in the crises facing businesses in the present-day city, but in the very specific closure, on January 1 2019, of the famed Cornelia Street Café after 41 years of much-storied life.

In the Tony-winning Simon Stephens’ musical—with music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel—present-day financial and emotional perils are held precariously at bay by the bar’s chef, Jacob (Norbert Leo Butz), who not only presides over Marty’s, but also lives out back with daughter Patti (Lena Pepe). Its waiter is the quietly charming Philip (an excellent Esteban Andrew Cruz), and the regulars include Dawson’s Creek’s Grams, Mary Beth Peil, as retired opera singer Sarah (all scarves and wry wisdom), John, a cute and quiet computer scientist (Ben Rosenfield), and William (George Abud), a taxi driver with a penchant for vintage Levi Strauss shirts, drug-dealing and generally menacing behavior.

