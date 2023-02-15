Wed. Feb 15th, 2023
    News

    Lying Tech CEO Diverted $28M to Live High on the Hog: Feds

    By

    Feb 15, 2023 ,
    Cameron Smith/Getty

    Christopher Kirchner was killing it.

    The 35-year-old founder of software company Slync had a private Gulfstream jet, a half-million-dollar luxury box at the football stadium, membership at an exclusive private golf club, and a black Ferrari Superfast 812. The former Best Buy employee even had designs on buying an English soccer club.

    With the help of Goldman Sachs, his Dallas-based company raised a whopping $67 million between January 2020 and May 2021, impressing investors with robust revenue and big sales deals.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

