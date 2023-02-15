OXFORD, Miss. – Lily Mestemacher, a 29-year-old from Conway, Arkansas, was arrested by the Conway Police Department for making online bomb threats against an unspecified location in Oxford.

The Oxford police were alerted on Jan. 31 about a social media post where Mestemacher mentioned a bomb threat in Oxford multiple times. The area was searched by officers and a bomb-sniffing dog to ensure the safety of the location.

Mestemacher was subsequently issued an arrest warrant for false reporting of placing explosives.

She identified as female and was taken into custody by the Conway Police Department.

Mestemacher waived extradition and was transported to Oxford on Feb. 10, where she was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

During an initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, Mestemacher was given a bond of $50,000 by a judge.

The post Arkansas ‘Woman’ Arrested, Accused Of Making Bomb Threats In Mississippi appeared first on Breaking911.