    WATCH: CCTV Footage Captures Plane Landing on Busy Salt Lake City Highway

    Jesse Stay

    Traffic was heavy on the Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake City Tuesday night after a small single-engine plane landed on the northbound ramp.

    The plane was reportedly experiencing a mechanical failure when it was forced down at approximately 5:30 p.m., shocking rush-hour commuters along the roadway, according to KSLTV.

    Two men between the ages of 30 and 40 were on board, according to police. The pilot reported engine trouble and, realizing he couldn’t make it, put it down on the highway.

