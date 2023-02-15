Elon Musk says the end of 2023 is a ‘good timing’ to find a new CEO for Twitter because the company will be ‘stable’ by then

Elon Musk.

Susan Walsh/AP

Elon Musk says he plans to have someone take over his job as Twitter CEO near the end of 2023.

He said end-2023 would be “good timing” to hand over the reins because Twitter should be “stable” then.

Musk said he still needs to make sure Twitter is “financially healthy.”

Elon Musk says he plans to find someone else to take over his job as Twitter CEO towards the end of 2023.

Musk talked about his succession plans for the company at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.

“I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place, and that the product road map is clearly laid out,” Musk said via a remote video link.

“I don’t know, I’m guessing probably towards the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company,” Musk added. “I think it should be in stable position around, you know, at the end of this year.”

It is unclear if Musk has anyone in mind for the top job at Twitter.

—Bloomberg (@business) February 15, 2023

At the session, Musk said that he thought Twitter is “still somewhat of a start-up in reverse,” and added: “There’s work required here to get Twitter to sort of a stable position and to really build the engine of software engineering,” the Associated Press reported.

In October, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. The billionaire then went on a firing spree at the company, axing executives including the platform’s then-CEO, Parag Agrawal. In November, Musk asked that staff commit to an “extremely hardcore” work schedule, or be laid off.

Musk then started a Twitter poll on December 18, asking users whether he should “step down as head of Twitter.” The results of the poll didn’t swing in his favor — some 57.5% of the poll’s more than 17.5 million respondents voted for Musk to step down as Twitter CEO.

Musk then tweeted on December 20 that he plans to resign as CEO as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.”

In December, sources also told CNBC that Musk is actively looking for someone to be the company’s new CEO.

Musk did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

