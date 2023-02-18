‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Is One of TV’s Biggest Breakouts. And He’s Not Wearing Any Pants.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/CBS

When Asher Grodman filmed his first scene with Tara Reid, who guest-starred on the most recent episode of Ghosts, he wasn’t wearing pants.

When cameras rolled for his first take with original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman and Broadway legend Chip Zien, he was in a suit jacket, dress shirt, and tie on top and, once again, wearing nothing on bottom.

In fact, this is a recurring situation when it comes to Grodman’s role as Trevor Lefkowitz on the hit CBS comedy series. Such is the curse—or, comedically speaking, the blessing—when your first regular starring role on a TV show is playing a ghost who died while half-naked.

Read more at The Daily Beast.