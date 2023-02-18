Family of Christian Terrorists Killed Cops in Survivalist Ambush

New South Wales police handout

Two brothers and a woman—with whom they each had a relationship—murdered police officers in Australia as part of a Christian fundamentalist terror plot, Queensland police say.

Gareth, Nathaniel and Stacey Train died in a stand-off after killing constables Rachel McCrow, 29, Matthew Arnold, 26, and their neighbor Alan Dare, 58, on Dec. 12. They were involved in an extreme religion known as “premillennialism,” Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Linford said Thursday, calling the attack on the officers a “religious terror attack.”

Linford said the religious group had a connection to a similar group in the U.S., and that officers had shared information found in text messages with the U.S. police.

