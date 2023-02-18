Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    Family of Christian Terrorists Killed Cops in Survivalist Ambush

    By

    Feb 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    Family of Christian Terrorists Killed Cops in Survivalist Ambush

    New South Wales police handout

    Two brothers and a woman—with whom they each had a relationship—murdered police officers in Australia as part of a Christian fundamentalist terror plot, Queensland police say.

    Gareth, Nathaniel and Stacey Train died in a stand-off after killing constables Rachel McCrow, 29, Matthew Arnold, 26, and their neighbor Alan Dare, 58, on Dec. 12. They were involved in an extreme religion known as “premillennialism,” Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Linford said Thursday, calling the attack on the officers a “religious terror attack.”

    Linford said the religious group had a connection to a similar group in the U.S., and that officers had shared information found in text messages with the U.S. police.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French teachers open up about integrating Ukrainian students into the school system

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korean military says

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Holy help: City should take houses of worship up on migrant housing offer

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French teachers open up about integrating Ukrainian students into the school system

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korean military says

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Holy help: City should take houses of worship up on migrant housing offer

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    2 writers who get paid to produce assignments to let lazy students cheat suspect ChatGPT is stealing their customers

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy