The burglars who robbed Angel Di Maria’s Paris home in 2021 are sentenced to a total of seven years in prison after they broke in from a third-floor terrace before stealing £450,000 worth of watches, jewelery and cash.

They robbed Ángel Di María’s house while he was playing a PSG game

The Argentine was substituted, with his family at home during the match

Two men received four and three years in prison respectively