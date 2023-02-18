Pastor Dies Attempting to Recreate Jesus’ 40-Day Fast

Walker Art Gallery via Wikimedia Commons

A pastor in Mozambique has died after attempting to fast for 40 days like Jesus is said to have done after his baptism, according to a report.

Francisco Barajah, who founded the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church in the central province of Manica, was unable to stand, bathe, or walk by the end of his ordeal, Noticias Online reports. He passed away at the hospital in the city of Beira on Wednesday.

Relatives and friends became concerned about Barajah’s health as he visibly deteriorated, ultimately deciding to intervene in his fatal act of faith.

Read more at The Daily Beast.