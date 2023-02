Steve Marcus/Reuters

Ryan Seacrest is walking away from Live With Kelly and Ryan after six years on the show, the TV host announced Thursday.

He will be replaced on the syndicated morning talk show by Mark Consuelos, the husband of his co-host Kelly Ripa. Going forward, the program will be renamed Live With Kelly and Mark, the New York Times reports.

ABC said Seacrest would stay on the show until spring and will carry on hosting American Idol.

Read more at The Daily Beast.