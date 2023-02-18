Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    Top Russian Military Official Dead After Fall From 16th Floor

    A Russian military official in charge of financial provisions for the military district blamed for the Kremlin’s worst losses in Ukraine has been found dead after a nasty fall from a St. Petersburg high-rise.

    Marina Yankina, head of the department of financial provisions for the Western Military District, was found dead on a sidewalk on Wednesday morning, according to multiple local reports. She is just the latest in a growing list of Russian military officials, defense industry figures, war critics, and gas and oil execs to die suddenly and mysteriously since the start of the full-scale invasion last year.

    The 58-year-old’s belongings and documents were found on a balcony on the 16th floor of the building, Mash reports.

