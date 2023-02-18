The best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases: 12 picks for every need and budget

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

A good case will protect your Galaxy S23 from all kinds of damage.

The best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 will protect your phone and look good doing it.

Our favorite picks include cases from Samsung, Otterbox, Gear4, and other trusted brands.

Note that Galaxy S22 cases will not fit the Galaxy S23, as the phones have different heights.

Every year, Samsung reveals the latest entries in its flagship Galaxy line of Android phones. And this year, they’re offering three new models: The Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

No matter which Galaxy S23 model you buy, it’s a pricey investment. So you’ll want to protect your phone with a case that’s both sturdy and stylish.

Here are a few of the best S23 cases on the market, ready to shield your Galaxy S23 from drops, scratches, dirt, and all sorts of damage.

Samsung Silicone Case Amazon Samsung’s official silicone case is simple but reliable. For only $30 — more affordable than a lot of cases from third-party brands — you’ll get a case made of sleek silicone that’ll protect your S23 from dust and scratches. It comes in multiple colors, and it’s available for the standard Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra.

Samsung S-View Wallet Amazon If you’re looking for something with a bit more utility, we’re big fans of Samsung’s S-View Wallet case. This is a “folio” case, meaning that you can open it like a book to reveal your phone’s screen and an included wallet. But unlike most folios, the S-View doesn’t block your S23’s entire screen when it’s closed — there’s a square cutout that gives you easy access to your notifications, the clock, and more. It’s available for the Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra.

Gear4 Denali Zagg Gear4 makes some incredibly high quality phone cases, and one of our favorites is the Denali. This case is slim, but gives your S23 a grippy feel that also looks fantastic. Gear4 promises up to 16 feet of drop protection, and the case is treated with an antimicrobial agent that kills bacteria. You can get it for the Galaxy S23, the S23+, or the S23 Ultra in two colors.

Gear4 Santa Cruz Zagg Gear4 also makes a great clear case called the Santa Cruz. It’s made with a material called D3O that hardens on impact, protecting your S23 from drops up to 13 feet high, Gear4 claims. It’s also got textured grips on the side, and a similar antimicrobial agent to ward off germs. You can find it in two colors for the Galaxy S23, the S23+, or the S23 Ultra.

UAG Metropolis LT Pro Amazon Most UAG cases look like they’re made to be used in a literal warzone. But the reason we love the Metropolis LT Pro is that it balances the supreme protectiveness of UAG with a much sleeker design. The Metropolis LT is lightweight and thin, but it’s also made with Kevlar, giving your S23 up to 18 feet of drop protection — more than any other case we’ve seen. At about $65 it’s a bit pricey, but if you have the budget, it’s an amazing case. It’s available for the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Ultra, but not the S23+. If you’re looking for a UAG case that doesn’t cost as much (and supports the S23+), check out the UAG Pathfinder. It’s got a much more industrial look, but still promises up to 16 feet of drop protection.

Poetic NEON Amazon Just like UAG, Poetic is known for making some incredibly industrial cases. And similarly, our favorite Poetic case is their sleekest option: The NEON. The Poetic NEON comes in eight different colors, and is more than sturdy enough to protect your S23 from scratches and drops. It’s also got textured grips that make it easier to hold. You can get it for the Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra.

Otterbox Commuter Series Amazon The Commuter series is one of Otterbox’s most popular products, and it’s a great option. Commuter cases are slim and lightweight, but give your S23 a sturdy matte covering. They also have two textured grips on the back to make sure your S23 won’t slip out of your hand or pocket. It’s available in four colors for the regular Galaxy S23, the S23+, or the S23 Ultra.

Dbrand Grip Case Dbrand Dbrand is a relative newcomer to the world of phone cases, but they’re definitely worth checking out. Their flagship Grip Case is slim and lightweight, and covered in thousands of microscopic bumps that make it easy to keep hold of, whether in your hand or pocket. It combines this with buttons that are satisfying to click and great drop protection. The Dbrand Grip Case is available in dozens of different colors and designs for the Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid OneTap Amazon While both iPhones and Androids support wireless charging, iPhones also have their own exclusive wireless charging feature called MagSafe. This Spigen case has a magnetic ring built into the back that adds magnetic charging to your S23 Ultra, giving you access to dozens of new accessories and chargers. And even without the magnetic ring, the Ultra Hybrid OneTap is a sturdy clear case that’ll protect your phone from damage and dirt. Just note that it’s only available for the S23 Ultra.

Spigen Slim Armor Spigen Spigen is best known for their “Armor” cases, which give your phone a lightweight but incredibly sturdy shell. This S23 case is made with hard plastic, and includes internal air cushions to protect your phone when you drop it. And although it’s not as thick as their Tough Armor model, it still comes with the same built-in kickstand, which is a wonderfully convenient feature. You can get it for the Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra.

Speck Presidio2 Grip Amazon Speck’s Presidio2 Grip case isn’t flashy, but it’ll protect your Galaxy S23 and keep it looking sleek. The Presidio2 is a slim case with grippy textures etched onto the back that’ll keep your S23 secure in your hand. Speck claims it can protect from drops up to 13 feet high, which is more than many brands can promise. It’s available for the Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Amazon The Wallet Slayer is a fantastic and affordable case/wallet hybrid for the S23. For only about $25, you’ll get a sturdy case that can also hold cash and up to three cards. It’s also got textured grips on the side that’ll make it easier to hold. It even supports wireless charging — although you’ll need to take your cards out first. You can get it for the Galaxy S23, the S23+, or the S23 Ultra.