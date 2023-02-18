Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    The ‘Party Down’ Gang Is Back and as (Mostly) Funny as Ever

    The ‘Party Down’ Gang Is Back and as (Mostly) Funny as Ever

    The catering gang’s all here for the long-awaited revival of Party Down—except, that is, for Lizzy Caplan, whose absence is certainly a letdown given that the cult comedy hinged, in part, on the on-again, off-again romance between her wannabe-stand-up Casey and Adam Scott’s former actor Henry.

    Nonetheless, in just about every other respect, the series’ resurrection on Starz (which premieres Feb. 24) delivers precisely what fans have been craving—namely, more of the same hilarious working-class Hollywood desperation and despondence punctuated by healthy servings of snarky absurdity.

    Party Down was unceremoniously canceled 13 years ago, thereby denying it a proper ending. That turns out to have been something of an unexpected blessing, insofar as these new episodes are able to simply pick up wherever they like and, in sharp, quick strokes, fill in the blanks.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

