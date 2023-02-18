Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    Couple Says ‘Toxic’ Fertility Oil Destroyed Their Embryos

    Couple Says ‘Toxic’ Fertility Oil Destroyed Their Embryos

    A California couple is suing the maker of an oil used in in vitro fertilization, claiming a “toxic” batch destroyed nine of their embryos—and their lawyer says he’s representing a dozen such couples around the world.

    “This is not like a company just messing up a widget,” attorney Adam Wolf told The Daily Beast. “There’s a reason people spend so much money on and have a deep emotional connection to their embryos.”

    He added: “This will have life-long consequences for everyone affected.”

