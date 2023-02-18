You Won’t Believe Who Set the Fire in ‘Abbott Elementary’

ABC

Abbott Elementary featured a huge plot twist in this week’s episode. No, it wasn’t that Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) hairball-esque carrot cookies were actually delicious—he seems like a stellar cook. Nor was it Ava’s (Janelle James) trip to the spa amid a school disaster, which is par for the course for the lazy principal. No, it’s actually that our trustworthy Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) almost set the whole school on fire. What happened to her responsibility?

As The Daily Beast’s Obsessed teased in a clip earlier this week, Abbott is set on fire in this week’s episode (aptly titled “Fire”), and it’s not a drill. After the trusty Philly firefighters squash the blaze, they reveal the culprit: The owner of a pink cashmere shawl, which just so happens to match Barbara’s identical pink cashmere sweater.

Though janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) calls it arson, no detectives are needed to solve this miniature inferno. Barbara confesses to the crime. She had left her shawl right by a Jesus candle she lit before heading to her classroom, a mistake anyone could’ve made—if anyone else in the school actually lit candles.

