    Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    Don Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.

    The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.

    The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid continued low ratings.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

