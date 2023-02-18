‘You Shot Me’: Louisiana Cop Arrested for Killing Unarmed Black Man as He Fled

Louisiana State Police

A Shreveport police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man as he fled his home earlier this month was arrested on Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The cop, Alexander Tyler, has been charged with negligent homicide nearly two weeks after Alonzo Bagley, 43, died at his apartment complex on Feb. 3.

“Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have reviewed body worn camera footage and other relevant evidence,” state police said in their announcement Thursday afternoon. “Based on their findings and in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Troopers arrested Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler this morning.”

