New on Hulu March 2023: ‘History of the World: Part II,’ ‘Rye Lane,’ and More

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Hulu is stepping up its comedy game this March, with two brand new rom-coms and a sequel to a classic Mel Brooks film. From Sundance hits to a conglomeration of everyone’s favorite comedy stars, there’s a bounty of good times ahead on the Disney-owned streamer.

The month will begin with History of the World: Part II, a sequel series to the 1981 Mel Brooks movie History of the World: Part I. This new installment will debut March 6, with new segments coming daily to the streamer. The cast list is packed with comedy greats too: Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, and Nick Kroll are set to star.

Next up, Hulu will release Up Here on March 24. The romantic comedy series follows two extraordinary New York City residents in 1999, as they battle the world around them to keep their love story on track. And, get this: Up Here is a musical, too. Could this be La La Land for New Yorkers?

