The career rise of Susan Wojcicki, who rented her garage to Google’s founders in 1998 and is now stepping down as the CEO of YouTube

Susan Wojcicki went from renting her garage to Google’s cofounders to becoming the CEO of YouTube.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Susan Wojcicki provided the garage space where Google was founded in 1998 and later became one of its first employees.

She rose up the company’s ranks, becoming YouTube’s CEO in 2014. On Thursday, she announced she’s stepping down.

Here’s a glimpse at the life of 54-year-old Susan Wojcicki, who has an estimated net worth of $765 million.

Most landlords only hope their renters pay on time, keep a tidy space, and don’t disturb the neighbors.

But Susan Wojcicki’s renters — Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin — ended up offering up a bit more: the chance to become employee No. 16 in 1998 at a young search engine startup called Google.

Of course, it’s taken more than this incredible circumstance for Wojcicki to rise in the ranks at Google. From expanding the company’s ad business to persuading its founders to purchase an up-and-coming video-sharing service called YouTube, Wojcicki has played a vital role in Google’s becoming one of the world’s most valuable companies.

She went on to serve as CEO of YouTube for nearly a decade before announcing Thursday that she’s stepping down.

As Wojcicki vacates the role, here’s a glimpse at her life and rise at Google from employee No. 16 to YouTube’s chief:

Read the original article on Business Insider