BREAKING: Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized With Depression, Office Says

According to a statement from his office on Thursday, Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman has admitted himself to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression while still recovering from a stroke.

Despite struggling with depression on and off throughout his life, Fetterman’s symptoms became severe in recent weeks, as stated by his chief of staff Adam Jentleson.

Following an evaluation by Congress’ attending physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, on Monday, Fetterman was recommended for inpatient care at Walter Reed. He voluntarily agreed to receive treatment.

“John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson said. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

At the age of 53, Fetterman is serving his first term as a U.S. senator, having won the seat in a highly competitive race against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, after surviving a stroke just days before the primary election last May.

