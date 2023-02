RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has released dramatic new body camera footage of a deadly shootout with a suspect just hours after he killed a deputy in Jurupa Valley. The footage shows deputies’ point of view as they unleash a hail of gunfire at the suspect at the end of a chase on the 15 Freeway in Norco.

