Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    New York Times Blasts Staffers Who Condemned Paper’s Trans Coverage

    By

    Feb 16, 2023 , , , , , ,
    New York Times Blasts Staffers Who Condemned Paper’s Trans Coverage

    Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

    A day after open letters from both celebrities and New York Times contributors blasted the paper for its coverage of transgender people, executive editor Joe Kahn hit back with a newsroom memo defending the coverage and condemning contributors and staffers who railed against it.

    “Participation in such a campaign is against the letter and spirit of our ethics policy,” Kahn wrote, later adding: “We do not welcome, and will not tolerate, participation by Times journalists in protests organized by advocacy groups or attacks on colleagues on social media and other public forums.”

    Kahn argued the open letters ignored the paper’s “strong commitment to covering all aspects of transgender issues, including the life experience of transgender people and the prejudice and violence against them in our society.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy