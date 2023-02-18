Bruce Willis Is Suffering from Frontotemporal Dementia, His Family Says

REUTERS

After retiring from acting in 2022 due to an aphasia diagnosis, Bruce Willis has been found to be suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, his family announced on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the Willis family said in a statement. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 50,000 to 60,000 people in the United States have been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Symptoms progress gradually and steadily, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, beginning with behavioral changes that could include swearing, stealing, or other socially inappropriate behaviors. Common symptoms also include loss of energy, emotional withdrawal from others, and less frequent speech.

