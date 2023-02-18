Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    DEVELOPING: Power Outage At Terminal 1 Of JFK Airport After ‘Small Fire’

    By

    Feb 17, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    DEVELOPING: Power Outage At Terminal 1 Of JFK Airport After ‘Small Fire’

    On Thursday, John F. Kennedy International Airport reported flight disruptions due to a power outage at Terminal 1 caused by a small fire that occurred as a result of an electrical panel failure overnight, according to a statement by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

    The power outage was affecting both inbound and outbound flights at the terminal, but other terminals are being used to accommodate the affected flights.

    Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for flight status.

    Several arriving international flights have been diverted to other East Coast airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport, as per JFK’s website.

    Additionally, an Air New Zealand flight that was scheduled to land at JFK on Thursday evening was diverted back to its origin airport, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

    The post DEVELOPING: Power Outage At Terminal 1 Of JFK Airport After ‘Small Fire’ appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy