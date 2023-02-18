Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    Everyone’s (Rightfully) Pissed About Chris Brown’s Latest Collaboration

    By

    Feb 17, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Everyone’s (Rightfully) Pissed About Chris Brown’s Latest Collaboration

    Aude Guerrucci/Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    Another rising R&B star has failed to read the room regarding well-known abuser Chris Brown.

    On Thursday, singer Chlöe Bailey, who performs under the mononym Chlöe, announced the second single from her hotly anticipated debut album, In Pieces. The track, “How Does It Feel,” features none other than the controversial musician, who’s seen on the cover art holding Bailey in a tight embrace as they stare seductively into each other’s eyes.

    Both the image and the song’s title suggest that the collaboration—which ostensibly will come alongside a music video—will be pretty steamy, if not sexually charged. Unfortunately for Bailey, her fans and others on Twitter were less than psyched to see her cozy up with Brown.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy