Everyone’s (Rightfully) Pissed About Chris Brown’s Latest Collaboration

Another rising R&B star has failed to read the room regarding well-known abuser Chris Brown.

On Thursday, singer Chlöe Bailey, who performs under the mononym Chlöe, announced the second single from her hotly anticipated debut album, In Pieces. The track, “How Does It Feel,” features none other than the controversial musician, who’s seen on the cover art holding Bailey in a tight embrace as they stare seductively into each other’s eyes.

Both the image and the song’s title suggest that the collaboration—which ostensibly will come alongside a music video—will be pretty steamy, if not sexually charged. Unfortunately for Bailey, her fans and others on Twitter were less than psyched to see her cozy up with Brown.

