“FIT FOR DUTY” | Biden’s Physical Exam Report Released

President Joe Biden underwent a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his physician reported that he remains “healthy” and “vigorous.”

The president is deemed fit to perform his duties successfully, the report says.

The president’s exams of the head, ears, eyes, nose, and throat were all normal, and a neurologic exam, which was described as “extremely detailed,” found no stroke, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

According to the report, Biden has a “stiff gait,” and custom orthotics were prescribed to assist with his feet. He continues to exercise five days a week, and his contact lens prescription has been updated.

Dr. O’Connor noted that the most significant health issue that President Biden faced in the last year was his COVID-19 infection over the summer. Despite this, his blood oxygen levels remained above 97%, and his vital signs stayed normal throughout the ordeal. Furthermore, the president hasn’t experienced any residual symptoms related to long COVID.

President Biden is also receiving treatment for non-valvular atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular heartbeat, but he experiences no related symptoms. Additionally, he has “occasional symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux,” particularly clearing his throat after meals.

