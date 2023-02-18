Michigan State University Gunman’s Note Revealed Possible Motive: Police Chief

According to police, Anthony McRae, who killed three students and injured eight others at Michigan State University, was found with two handguns and a two-page note that contained a possible motive for the attack.

Campus deputy chief Chris Rozman reported that McRae was in possession of 9mm handguns, along with numerous rounds of ammunition. Officers found the note after he took his life Monday evening after being confronted by the police.

Although investigators have not yet been able to pinpoint a motive, the note is a crucial piece of evidence, police say.

During a news conference, Rozman was asked about a motive. “I just want to assure everybody that that is the question on all of our minds, and we are working our best to try to determine that as best as possible,” he said.

“It appears based on the content of the note that he felt he was slighted in some way by people or businesses. Did a mental health issue amplify that, or was it a component of that? We’re not sure at this point. We’re doing our best to determine that as accurately as possible.”

Two bus tickets and the note were found in McRae’s wallet.

“That was the note that indicated where he was going to visit and also kind of gave an indication of … a motive, but nothing that we can actually confirm just yet,” Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said.

McRae, who was 43 years old, acted alone and had no connection to the victims or Michigan State University as a student or employee.

Rozman described the investigation as “massively complex.”

Additionally, newly unearthed bodycam video shows the 2019 arrest on a gun charge of McRae.

