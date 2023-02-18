Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    GRAPHIC WARNING: Louisiana Cop Arrested for Killing Unarmed Man As He Fled

    Louisiana State Police / News Release:

    Shreveport – Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have reviewed body worn camera footage and other relevant evidence. Based on their findings and in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Troopers arrested Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler this morning. Tyler was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the charge of Negligent Homicide.

    On Friday, February 3, 2023, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting incident involved a SPD officer and resulted in the death of 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley of Shreveport.

    The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:51 p.m., on February 3, 2023, two SPD officers responded to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex, located in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. The call for service was received by Caddo 911 in reference to a domestic disturbance. During the course of the investigation, both officers responded to a second floor apartment. Once inside, Mr. Bagley exited the apartment on the balcony and jumped to the ground. He then fled on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, SPD officer Alexander Tyler located Mr. Bagley and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest. Mr. Bagley was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment, but was later pronounced deceased.

