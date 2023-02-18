REVEALED: Fox Stars Think Their Colleagues Are Just as ‘Insane’ as You Do

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia Commons

Fox News’ biggest stars—and even some executives—were caught viciously trash-talking each other and even expressed doubts about the network’s reporting on the 2020 election, according to newly filed court documents from a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed against the cable giant by Dominion Voting Systems.

A number of hosts, including rabidly pro-Trump firebrands like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, lashed out at key Trumpworld figures and insulted them in bitter terms, calling their desperate attempts to overturn the election “crazy” and “insane,” according to text messages included in the filing.

Even Rupert Murdoch, the company’s powerful chairman, lashed out at Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud, describing them as “really crazy stuff.”

