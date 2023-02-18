Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    REVEALED: Fox Stars Think Their Colleagues Are Just as ‘Insane’ as You Do

    By

    Feb 17, 2023 , , , , ,
    REVEALED: Fox Stars Think Their Colleagues Are Just as ‘Insane’ as You Do

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia Commons

    Fox News’ biggest stars—and even some executives—were caught viciously trash-talking each other and even expressed doubts about the network’s reporting on the 2020 election, according to newly filed court documents from a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed against the cable giant by Dominion Voting Systems.

    A number of hosts, including rabidly pro-Trump firebrands like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, lashed out at key Trumpworld figures and insulted them in bitter terms, calling their desperate attempts to overturn the election “crazy” and “insane,” according to text messages included in the filing.

    Even Rupert Murdoch, the company’s powerful chairman, lashed out at Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud, describing them as “really crazy stuff.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy