Our 5 Favorite Mattresses are on Sale for Presidents’ Day

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Long weekends are the best for shopping, don’t you think? And it doesn’t hurt that brands throw in discounts, too. This weekend, there are tons of great mattress deals to shop, so many that it might be hard to narrow them down. Thankfully, not only do we have a few favorite mattresses, we also have sifted through the deals. Here are our top five mattress deals to shop this Presidents’ Day weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.