Ant-Man’s third outing is here to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a microscopic bang. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It’s not just the latest in Scott Lang’s adventures, it’s also the first film in the MCU with Kang as the main antagonist. And since he’s already set to be the big bad in the next two Avengers movies, it’s clear that how many He has big plans for the Conquistador.