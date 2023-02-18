Katie Holmes Delivers a Perfect Cate Blanchett Diss in Far From Perfect ‘The Wanderers’

Joan Marcus

Finally, you hope, Katie Holmes has the chance to shake off the ghost of Dawson’s Creek’s Joey Potter, playing the role of a Hollywood movie star off-Broadway. Fun! Yes, she has starred in many other things since playing Capeside’s high-achieving, be-dimpled serial heartbreaker, but nothing has really shifted public perception of Holmes, apart from her other major headlining life event—her puzzling marriage to Tom Cruise.

So, you think before entering the theater, in Anna Ziegler’s play The Wanderers (Roundabout/Laura Pels, until April 2), her character of Julia Cheever—a name strangely summoning up both Julia Roberts and John Cheever—might be brash, diva-y, or commanding, or mysterious, or flawed, or bossy, or bitchy and funny and vain, or cruel and outrageous. Or it might show us some fresh, perception-shifting side of Holmes. No, sorry, no shakes. But good news: her knitwear is spectacular.

The Wanderers, a meandering play about a couple of Brooklyn writers whining about themselves and their marriage, alongside a historical plot about one of the couple’s Orthodox Jewish parents’ own marital breakdown, spends a lot of time—just as Dawson’s Creek did—talking, talking, talking to no discernible end. It yolks two stories together in the hope that with repeated symbols and words (snow, “liebling”) echoing across the years that the threads between past and present will thrum with significance and depth. They do not.

