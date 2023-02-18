Tula’s 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Erases Blemishes Without Over-drying

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tula.

Despite the ubiquitous belief that acne is a skincare issue exclusive to teenhood, adult acne is fairly common. Whether it be from stress, hormones, genetics, lifestyle, or profusely sweating courtesy of the current heat wave sweeping the world, adult acne is frustrating to deal with—especially when you’re also concerned about targeting (and preventing) the visible signs of aging like loss of elasticity and fine lines. The problem with most over-the-counter acne treatments is that they tend to be over-drying and irritating, which is amplified when used on mature (well, more like non-teenage) skin. Many formulas are designed to mop up excess oil from the skin to expel impurities from congested pores. While stripping your skin of oil can help keep blemishes at bay, it can also lead to peeling, cracking, and premature fine lines caused by over-drying.

Fortunately, Tula’s latest launch is here to help keep breakouts from wreaking havoc on your complexion *without* completely stripping the skin of all its natural oils. Like most of Tula’s concentrated skincare products, the new Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Acne Cleanser, Mask & Spot treatment is infused with a proprietary blend of six different prebiotic and probiotic extracts, which help to protect and strengthen the skin barrier while also keeping oil production at a balanced level.

