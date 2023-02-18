Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    By

    Feb 17, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy Central

    There’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.

    The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.

    “I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when it comes to women” and “sometimes has to pay for it.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy