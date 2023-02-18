Daily horoscope for February 17, 2023

Making practical progress today can inspire us. Realistic Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with innovative Uranus, helping us improve what already works. Mindful Moon also supports perceptive Neptune, picking up on subtle needs. As visionary Mercury encourages expansive Jupiter at 9:13 pm EST, today’s success can encourage future dreams! That being said, once the Moon meets Pluto’s hold, we may need to look inward and conquer our inhibitions before moving forward. Having a goal in mind should be at least a useful motivation.