Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    Daily horoscope for February 17, 2023

    By

    Feb 17, 2023 , ,
    Daily horoscope for February 17, 2023

    Making practical progress today can inspire us. Realistic Moon in Capricorn harmonizes with innovative Uranus, helping us improve what already works. Mindful Moon also supports perceptive Neptune, picking up on subtle needs. As visionary Mercury encourages expansive Jupiter at 9:13 pm EST, today’s success can encourage future dreams! That being said, once the Moon meets Pluto’s hold, we may need to look inward and conquer our inhibitions before moving forward. Having a goal in mind should be at least a useful motivation.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy