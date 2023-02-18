Fox News Fretted Over Mike Lindell, So They Allegedly Sent Him a ‘Gift’ He Never Got

Octavio Jones via Reuters

Court documents released Thursday evening as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ ongoing lawsuit against Fox News alleged that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell received a gift from network brass amid internal panic over the prospects of “alienating” the pillow maven.

But, the pillow tycoon—who remains at war with the conservative cable news channel behemoth— told The Daily Beast that he never received any gift.

In the months following the 2020 election, Lindell frequently took aim at Fox News and even went as far as to hold a pathetic protest outside of their New York City offices. As for why he was frustrated? That’s due to the Murdoch cable channel not going all-in on his most bonkers 2020-related theories surrounding voting machines; what Lindell calls “the biggest crime in history.”

