Tiger Woods pranks his playing partner, Justin Thomas, by blatantly handing him a TAMPON after besting him at the Genesis Invitational…with the 15-time major winner birdieing his last three holes in his first round in seven months.

Tiger Woods returned from injury Thursday after seven months out

He impressed in his return by consistently outplaying Justin Thomas.

Midway through the round, he cheekily handed Thomas a tampon.