    Prince Andrew ‘Rues the Day’ He Settled With Virginia Giuffre, Friend Says

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Prince Andrew “rues the day” he made an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, believing he lost his chance to clear his name, a friend of the disgraced prince has told The Daily Beast.

    The friend added that Andrew was a “fighter” and suggested he would have likely been willing to take the case further, but agreed to the settlement under pressure from his family.

