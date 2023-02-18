Don Lemon Forced to Give Groveling Apology to CNN Staff

REUTERS

Don Lemon has apologized on CNN’s morning editorial call after making offensive remarks relating to gender.

“I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone,” Lemon said on the call. “What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht, who was in the control room of CNN This Morning and on set Friday, addressed the controversy at the top of the daily call, saying the remarks were “unacceptable and unfair and a huge distraction.”

