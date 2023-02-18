Haley: CNN anchors age comment ‘rolls off my shoulders’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Friday that CNN anchor Don Lemon’s comments about her age “roll off” her shoulders.

“This is something that I have faced all of my life,” the former Governor of South Carolina said in an interview with Fox News. “It was Don Lemon yesterday. It was Whoopi Goldberg the day before. There will be somebody else tomorrow.”

Lemon, who hosts “CNN This Morning” with co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, said Thursday morning that Haley “isn’t in her prime” and that a woman is “in her prime in her 20s, 30s, 40s.” He apologized for the comments on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, calling his words “inartful and irrelevant.” He did not appear on “CNN This Morning” on Friday.

“A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally,” Lemon tweeted. “I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

“He made that comment,” Haley said. “I wasn’t sitting there saying sexist, middle-aged CNN anchors need mental competency tests, although he may have just proven that point.”

Haley, who is 51, called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 during her campaign launch earlier this week.

“I have always made the liberals’ heads explode,” Haley said. “They can’t stand the fact that a minority, conservative, female would not be on the democratic side because they know I pull independents, they know I pull suburban women, and they know I pull minorities over to what we’re trying to do.”