Mayorkas Says He Has Done Nothing Wrong: Biden’s Homeland Security Says Republican Calls For His Impeachment Are ‘Political’ And ‘Fueling Negative Dialogue’ On Migration

I do not rule it out in any way. But what I do is concentrate on my work,’ Mayorkas said.

“I think it’s a disagreement on policy. And I think it’s being used for political purposes to continue a negative dialogue about an immigration challenge.’

Still, he said he would testify before Congress if asked.