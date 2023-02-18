Alex Murdaugh’s Son Confronted Him About ‘Bags of Pills’ Prior to Murder

Facebook

About a month before Paul Murdaugh and his mother were murdered outside the dog kennels of their South Carolina hunting estate, the 22-year-old left his father an accusatory voicemail about a drug stash.

“I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk,” Paul said in a May 6, 2021 voicemail message to Alex Murdaugh, referring to the family’s Edisto Beach house, where his mother, Maggie, preferred to stay. “Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag,” he said.

The bombshell message was revealed Friday in Colleton County court, where Murdaugh is on trial for murdering Paul and Maggie in a desperate attempt to evade questions about stealing money from his law firm and clients. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to four crimes in connection with the June 7, 2021 murders and faces upwards of 30 years in prison.

