Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    Our Place’s Top-Rated Cast-Iron Always Pan is 25% Off This Week During the Brands’ Sizzle Sale

    By

    Feb 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Our Place’s Top-Rated Cast-Iron Always Pan is 25% Off This Week During the Brands’ Sizzle Sale

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Our Place

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    There are few things I use as frequently as my Our Place Always Pan. It comes with a steamer basket that fits inside, which has me steaming veggies much more often. Of course, the pan also has an impressive, toxin-free, non-stick surface for when I do want to sauté or toast something, and clean-up is a breeze. The *only* thing I wish it could do is to go from stove-top to oven, as sometimes the perfect way to cook a dish is to sear and then bake. Right now, the Cast Iron version of the beloved Always Pan–which can do just that–is 25% off, so it looks like I’ll be adding one more pan to my kitchen. This cast-iron version also has optional accessories like the Fearless Fry, so I’ll never worry about splattering hot oil again.

    Not that I mind investing; Our Place pans are designed to replace most others in your kitchen, so they’re exceptionally versatile. This cast-iron version “grills, sears, braises, fries, sautees, roasts, bakes, broils, [and] stews,” freeing up cabinet space while replacing a few other pans. The brand is also offering a set with a Moroccan Tagine as part of the sale, chic plate sets, glasses, and more. Shop the sale now through February 27.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy