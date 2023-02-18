Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    News

    Travel nightmares in Europe continue after a strike at German airports leads to thousands of cancellations Friday

    By

    Feb 17, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Travel nightmares in Europe continue after a strike at German airports leads to thousands of cancellations Friday

    Lufthansa Airbus A350-900.

    Joel Serre/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

    Workers at airports including Munich, Hamburg and Frankfurt went on strike Friday. 
    Nearly 300,000 passengers have been affected, according to CNN.
    After an IT outage Wednesday, this is the latest nightmare for German airline Lufthansa.

    Lufthansa canceled more than 1,300 flights Friday, compounding a week of nightmares for travelers using the major European airline. 

    Workers at seven German airports, including Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg, took collective action Friday, according to CNN. The full-day strike halted Lufthansa’s operations in Frankfurt and Munich Friday, affecting thousands of would-be passengers. 

    “For Friday, 17 February, the German union Ver.di has called for a one-day strike at various airports in Germany,” read an update on Lufthansa’s website. “Due to the closure of the airports in Frankfurt and Munich on this day, all Lufthansa flights that should have taken off or landed in Frankfurt and Munich on Friday have been canceled.”

    The union is seeking a 10.5% raise for its workers, according to CNN, who are experiencing higher energy and food prices. 

    In all, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on affected airlines, according to CNN, interrupting travel for more than 295,000 people. 

    The strike follows an IT outage at Lufthansa that grounded 200 flights earlier this week. 

    According to the BBC, thousands of passengers were stranded Wednesday after construction work damaged broadband cables at Frankfurt airport. The damage caused check-in and boarding problems.

    The airline’s IT systems have since stabilized, according to CNN, but Lufthansa received only a brief reprieve before worker action created further cancellations. 

    Lufthansa expects operations to return to normal Saturday, CNN reported. On Friday, the airline offered alternative connections for passengers and some rebooking on trains. 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunak arrives in Germany for security conference

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Olivia Colman pulls off a Welsh accent as she prank calls long-time pal Paul Rudd live on the radio

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    Insider traders have cooked up a new way to leverage secrets, investing at least $3 billion. It’s not illegal – but it’s probably not making them much money, either.

    Feb 18, 2023
    News

    The stock market has been flipped upside down

    Feb 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy