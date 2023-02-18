Yummie’s Perfect Leggings and Best-Selling Shapewear Is All 40% Off

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Yummie

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve searched for a fantastic all-purpose legging, neither too shiny nor sheer, your search has ended. I have two pairs of Yummie’s Rachel leggings and plan on getting at least one more this weekend while they’re 40% off. These leggings are great to work out in, run errands, or lounge in at home, and they magically shape my figure so that I don’t look like a (vegan) sausage while perking up my assets. So basically, they’re perfect.

The Fashion Gods have also granted us the very forgivable on-trend outfit formula of leggings and a T-shirt topped with an oversized blazer. (After all, it’s the least they could do after years of unwearable crop tops being the only top deemed cool). The leggings feature a high waist that doesn’t roll down but will stretch a bit after a few washes to accommodate any tummy wiggle room needed. Yummie also has many other leggings and yoga-pant styles to choose from, from faux leather to a denim hybrid style you might even be able to wear to work.

