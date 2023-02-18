Did Prosecutors Do Enough to Convict Alex Murdaugh?

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Reuters

After three weeks, 61 witnesses, and hundreds of pieces of evidence, South Carolina prosecutors on Friday rested their case against disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

In what local media has dubbed the “trial of the century” in the Palmetto State, prosecutors have argued that Murdaugh fatally shot his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, near the dog kennels of the family’s hunting estate in a desperate attempt to hide that he had been stealing millions from his former law firm and clients for years.

Dozens of witnesses have testified that after the pair were shot, the close-knit Hampton community rushed to Murdaugh’s side and halted all the questions they had been asking him about missing money. Law enforcement experts also walked jurors through cell phone data, autopsy reports, and other evidence that prosecutors say proves Murdaugh was the only person who could have killed his wife and son in June 2021—including one video Paul took minutes before his murder that debunked Murdaugh’s alibi.

