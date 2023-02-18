Sat. Feb 18th, 2023
    Six Dead as ‘Shooting Spree’ Rocks Small Mississippi Community

    Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

    A mass shooting has rocked the small community of Arkabutla, Mississippi, with a single person accused of gunning down six people at multiple locations on Friday, authorities told The Daily Beast.

    The Tate County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at least six people were shot dead Friday morning in the “shooting spree” and that a suspect has been taken into custody.

    The shooting happened in a residential area, but the sheriff’s office couldn’t confirm whether shots were fired inside an individual home.

