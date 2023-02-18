Chris Brown Launches Unhinged Instagram Tirade Against Cancel Culture

UNITED STATES ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW

Chris Brown took to Instagram on Friday to rail against cancel culture, attempting to dismiss his assault of former girlfriend Rihanna as a “mistake” he made when he was 17 years old. (The R&B singer was actually 19 when the incident made headlines in 2009).

On his Instagram Story, Brown reacted to a tweet written by former Cheetah Girls member Kiely Williams, who joined the chorus of people decrying Brown’s upcoming collaboration with singer Chloë Bailey. Williams tweeted, “Let [Brown] come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay.

Brown responded on his Story: “IF Y’ALL STILL HATE ME FOR A MISTAKE I MADE AS A 17 year old please kiss my whole entire ass! I’M FUCKING 33! I’M SO TIRED OF RUNNING WITH THIS NARRATIVE.”

