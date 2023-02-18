How to watch the NBA All-Star Game: Stream the matchup live on February 19

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as a captain at the NBA All-Star game for the third time.

The 2023 NBA All-Star game will air live on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 19.

If you don’t have cable, you can use a live streaming service like Sling TV to watch the game.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, from February 17 to 19; as always the weekend will feature multiple events, like the Rising Stars exhibition and dunk contest, before ending with the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

TNT will air the All-Star game at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 19, and will broadcast most of the weekend’s events. ESPN will air a celebrity game on February 17, and NBA TV will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the practices leading up to the all-star events.

While the All-Star players have already been announced, the teams won’t be determined until right before the game, when they’re drafted by the team captains. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will each captain a team, since they earned the most fan votes before the game

NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Event

Date and time

Channel

Celebrity Game

February 17, 7 p.m. ET

ESPN

Rising Stars tournament

February 17, 9 p.m. ET

TNT

NBA x HBCU Classic

February 18, 4 p.m. ET

TNT, NBA TV, ESPN2

Skills Challenge

February 18, 8 p.m. ET

TNT

3-point Contest

February 18, following the skills challenge

TNT

Slam Dunk Contest

February 18, following the 3-point contest

TNT

G League Next Up Game

February 19, 3 p.m. ET

NBA TV

All-Star Draft

February 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

TNT

NBA All-Star Game

February 19, 8:30 p.m. ET

TNT

How to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

You can watch the 2023 NBA All-Star game on TNT; the draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 19, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

If you already have TNT through your cable or pay-TV subscriber, you can log in to stream the game via TNT.com or the TNT app.

If you don’t already have access to TNT, you can sign up for a live TV streaming service like Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV to watch TNT.

Of those options, Sling TV is the most affordable service that lets you stream the NBA All-Star Game. It costs $40 a month, and new members get half off their first month.

Who are the 2023 NBA All-Stars?

LeBron James.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Giannis AntetokounmpoJoel EmbiidKyrie IrvingDonovan MitchellJayson TatumBam AdebayoJaylen BrownDemar DeRozanTyrese HaliburtonJrue HolidayJulius RandlePascal SiakamKevin Durant (Out due to injury)

Western Conference All-Stars

LeBron JamesLuka DoncicLauri MarkkanenJa MorantNikola JokicAnthony EdwardsDeÁaron FoxPaul GeorgeShai Gilgeous-AlexanderJaren Jackson Jr.Damian LillardDomantas SabonisZion Williamson (Out due to injury)Stephen Curry (Out due to injury)

How are the teams decided for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The teams for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be decided by a draft before the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will serve as team captains. They’ll choose from the eight other all-star starters first before selecting from the rest of the all-star roster.

How were the NBA All-Stars chosen?

The 2023 NBA all-stars were selected through a mixture of player voting, media voting, and multiple rounds of fan voting.

