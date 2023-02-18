How to watch the Daytona 500: The annual NASCAR race will be held on February 19

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Austin Cindric (#2 car) held off Bubba Wallace (#23) to win the Daytona 500 in 2022.

The 65th annual Daytona 500 will air live on Fox, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on February 19.

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s most popular race of the year, helping launch each new season.

You can stream the Daytona 500 through services like Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Daytona 500, the first major race of the 2023 NASCAR season, will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on February 19, with Fox airing all the action from the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. A field of 40 drivers will line up for the 200-lap race spanning 500 miles.

Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports recorded the best times during single-car qualifying, earning them starting positions at the front of the pack for the Daytona 500. The remaining cars participated in two Daytona Duel races to determine their starting positions, with 2022 Nascar Cup Series champ Joey Logano winning the first duel and Aric Almirola winning the second.

Nicknamed The Great American Race, the Daytona 500 was first held in 1959 and has served as the opening event of the NASCAR season since 1982. The finale of the NASCAR regular season will also be held at the Daytona International Speedway in August.

How to watch the Daytona 500

You can watch the Daytona 500 on Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on February 19. Fox is free to watch if you have access to broadcast TV or an HDTV antenna, and the channel is available through several live TV streaming services.

If you don’t already have Fox through a pay-TV provider, you can stream the Daytona 500 without cable using a live TV streaming platform. Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV all include access to Fox.

Of those options, Sling TV offers the cheapest way to stream the Daytona 500. Sling’s Blue plan give you access to Fox in select markets, along with 40 other channels for $40 a month. New members can get their first month for 50% off.

What is the lineup for the Daytona 500?

The 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup includes 40 drivers:

Alex Bowman Kyle Larson Joey Logano Aric Almirola Christopher Bell Austin Cindric Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Chris Buescher Brad Keselowski Michael McDowell Corey LaJoie Kevin Harvick Todd Gilliland Bubba Wallace Martin Truex Jr. Zane Smith Denny Hamlin Harrison Burton Ryan Preece William Byron Noah Gragson Ross Chastain Daniel Suárez Erik Jones Tyler Reddick Austin Dillon Justin Haley Jimmie Johnson Chase Briscoe AJ Allmendinger BJ McLeod Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Conor Daly Ty Gibbs Kyle Busch Cody Ware Riley Herbst Ty Dillon Travis Pastrana

